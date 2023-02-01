 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dates set for 2023 CDC Legislative Coffees

The Chamber and Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County announced that the dates for the annual Legislative Coffees will be Saturday, February 11, and Saturday, March 11. Both events will take place 10-a.m. at the Donna Reed Theater in Denison.

The events are offered as a chance for citizens to receive updates from their representatives on legislative priorities and for citizens to make their voices heard on important issues.

The public is encouraged to attend to engage with their government leaders.

For more information, contact the CDC Office at 712-263-5621.

