Dean J. King Family Foundation Grants

In keeping with Jimmy King’s legacy of charitable giving, the Dean J. King Family

Foundation awarded $1,137,040 in 2022 grants.

In addition to the grants, the Foundation also offers scholarships. In 2019, the

Foundation began an annual two-year scholarship program for 25 seniors in Harrison

County. In the four years since inception, $980,000 has been awarded as Jimmy King

Scholarships.

Additional scholarships include the original Jimmy King West Harrison scholarships

and annual music camp scholarships to four students in each of the Harrison County

schools.

In December, 2022, grants were awarded to the following: Harrison County Humane

Society, 911/EMC, Mondamin Library, Logan Magnolia Youth Wrestling, Logan

Magnolia CSD, Magnolia Fire Department, Magnolia Park, and Milliman Park.

Grants were also given to Missouri Valley Police, TeamMates, Boyer Valley Youth

Sports Organization, Dunlap Library, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, Camp

Nebowa, Harrison County Fire and Rescue Association, Boyer Valley CSD, Immanuel

Lutheran Church, Logan Library, Logan Methodist Church, Mondamin Community

Center, Jesse Strong Post, Harrison County Landfill, and Missouri Valley Library.

Also receiving grants were Dunlap Fire and Rescue, Friends of the Loess Hills State

Forest and Preparation Canyon State Park, The Crew Center, Logan Youth Football

Association, Harrison County Historical Village, Woodbine Saddle Club, Missouri Valley

CSD, Dunlap Betterment Group, Woodbine Fire and Rescue, Persia Ballpark, Logan

Fire Department, Persia Fire Department, Modale Emergency Shelter, Mondamin Fire

Department, Logan Cemetery, West Harrison CSD, and Missouri Valley Youth Softball

Association.

The Dean J. King Family Foundation is a tax-exempt charitable foundation. Grants are

awarded once per year for charitable, religious, educational, or scientific purposes.

Only federally recognized 501(c)3 organizations or those obtaining a qualified fiscal

sponsor are eligible to apply.

Please note the Foundation does not fund ordinary operating expenses including but

not limited to expenses for wages and salaries, repairs and maintenance, debt

repayment, taxes, and so on. The focus is the funding of specific ready-to-go projects

that can be maintained by the applicant.

Applications for 2023 grants will be available September 1 and will be due October 15.

All 2022 grant recipients, please note that the evaluation sheet must be completed and