Deb Nelson
Deb Nelson

Funeral services for Deb Nelson, 56, of Schleswig, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 12, at First United Methodist Church in Denison with burial at the Dow City Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at First United Methodist Church in Denison.

She died Monday, March 8, at her home.

Survivors include her husband, Jeff Nelson, of Schleswig; a son, Chris Nelson, of Indianola; a daughter, Kate Griffith, of Moline, Indiana; siblings, Mike Carey, of Dow City, and Shannon Bryant, of Denison; and a half-brother, Kelly Wood.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

