Denison council weighs city’s involvement in soil compaction tests for developer on 12th Avenue South

After discussion, agenda item is tabled

After a lengthy discussion at a special meeting on Wednesday, the Denison City Council decided to table an agenda item to approve the compaction and soil testing for a development along 12th Avenue South.

The developer is C.D. Developer, L.L.C., which is registered to Chad Mohr, of Denison.

The compaction testing would be for an area on the north side of 12th Avenue South that was filled in with dirt excavated from the site where Eventide’s Gracewell Nursing Facility was constructed. The excavation and fill took place in 2020.

City Manager Bradley Hanson said Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU) won’t put in any utilities unless the compaction testing passes.

He added that the compaction testing needs to move forward and that he had spoken with the city’s Tax Increment Finance (TIF) attorney last week who said it would be appropriate for infrastructure improvement to use TIF dollars.

The property will go through a public rezoning hearing at this coming Tuesday’s city council meeting. The proposal is to rezone the property from AG (agricultural) to R-2 (two-family residential)

The legal description of the property is Lots 3, 4, 5 and 6 and Parcel A of Lot 8, 6th City View Addition.

During its discussion, the council members weighed helping the construction of new housing compared to what would go beyond the city’s responsibility to taxpayers.

Councilman Corey Curnyn said he had spoken with Jason Eygabroad with Beck Engineering, the city’s newly contracted engineering firm. Curnyn said Eygabroad agreed that the soil compaction testing should have been done by an engineer as the fill dirt was brought in and that now the testing is probably going to cost more.

Curnyn added that he doesn’t know at what point the city would have liability for doing the soil compaction test but it would be a question for the city’s attorney.

He recommended that the developer pay for the soil compaction testing and the city reimburse the developer contingent upon the tests passing. He said the city is supposed to be looking out for the taxpayers.

“If we pay for a test that fails, we’ve done a disservice to the community,” Curnyn said.

Councilwoman Jessica Garcia said her view is that a developer should know what is going to have to happen in order to build a home on property and that whoever is going to be developing on that land should share in the cost.

“We are here to look out for the taxpayers, but at this point we’re looking out for a handful of taxpayers that realistically can share in the cost of this compaction test,” she said.

Councilman John Granzen pointed out that the compaction testing the city would do is only for the utility lines coming in and not for the entire property.

He mentioned that one potential builder had his property tested and it was said to be twice the compaction rate that qualifies for what is needed.

Curnyn pointed out that is good but that is just one area, not all other areas of the development.

The council began discussing how much the compaction studies could cost. Hanson said it would be between $10,000 and $20,000. He later qualified that answer, saying the range he listed depends on how many core samples will be needed. Hanson said the cost would be $2,000 to $3,000 per core sample.

Other discussion revolved around the amount of property taxes the city would get. Curnyn said that the city gets 48% of the property taxes generated and the school gets 31%. He didn’t mention a percentage for the county’s share.

“Everyone shares in this, not that I’m asking any other entity, but its coming to us only to pay for all of this,” he said.

Garcia said she believes the city would be opening up Pandora’s Box as whoever wants to build is going to ask the city to pay for soil compaction testing.

Granzen offered that the city should have skin in the game, adding that if the city wants more housing, it can’t just sit around.

Garcia countered that the use of TIF dollars is a way for the city to have skin in the game. She pointed to development of condominiums in which the city had skin in the game.

“We helped support those projects, but I feel like to what extent do you continue to support projects but it only impacts a very small amount of your taxpayers,” she said.

She later added that she is not saying she doesn’t want the city to have skin in the game or support the effort to build more houses.

“I’m in support of that but I just want to be cognizant that we have a limited budget,” Garcia said.

Councilman Dustin Logan offered that if the city denied paying for the soil compaction testing that it wouldn’t stop the project.

And Granzen added that if the city pays for anything, he would rather give money towards the sanitary sewer going up to the property.

Councilman Greg Miller offered a motion that the city pay for 40% of the bill for the compaction testing if the tests pass. Curnyn later added that a maximum dollar amount should be placed on the 40%, pointing out that 40% of $10,000 is OK but 40% of $20,000 is not OK.

Garcia brought up the city’s procurement policy, asking if the city shares in the cost of the compaction testing, if the selection of the testing firm should be according to that policy.

Quotes from at least three firms would be needed.

Garcia asked to have Miller’s motion rescinded and instead to have a motion that the city’s involvement be contingent upon receiving quotes so the city could then determine the maximum amount it would be willing to pay. The motion would also be contingent upon the tests passing.

A few minutes later, Miller said the issue should be tabled until the council knows exactly what the developer is doing.

Curnyn added that as the property has not yet been rezoned, it is putting the cart before the horse.

Miller made a motion to rescind his previous motion and to table the issue.

Council members also had questions about the wording of the agenda item, “Motion to approve the compaction and soil testing for housing development off 12th Avenue South.”

Curnyn pointed out that wording doesn’t say the city is paying anything toward the soil testing.

“To my mind it reads to allow the compaction and soil testing,” said Garcia. “I’m fine with it moving forward. In my mind, there needs to be a different request for any type of cost sharing.”

But Granzen said the council members knew what the agenda item meant, and City Clerk Jodie Flaherty said it was for the city to pay for the soil testing.

Hanson said the item was on the council’s last meeting agenda .

“We’ve been hearing that we’re dragging our feet. We’ve given the developer information of what they need to do. And two, we offer this opportunity for TIF with this project as an economic development perspective, but having this conversation brings to light some very good information, information I wasn’t aware of,” said Hanson.