Denison ice skating rink opens Sunday

“The skating rink is up and we’re just waiting for the water to freeze,” said Sam Ellis, Denison Parks & Rec programs coordinator.

The grand opening will take place on Sunday, January 29, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Snacks and hot chocolate will be provided.

The Denison Public Works Department assembled the rink several weeks ago and started to slowly fill it with water.

“It’s been filled for about a week, now,” Ellis said.

The rink is located at the7th Street softball field located at the corner of 7th Street and Avenue C in Denison.

It was set up last year at the west ball field at Northside Rec.

“It’s more visible now because you can see the 7th Street field from the (Avenue C) bridge,” he said. “It’s a higher traffic area – hopefully we can get more use out of it and have more people come down.”

Denison Parks & Rec plans to have more events and activities at the rink this year.

The rink didn’t get much use last year because of warm temperatures.

“Between this year and last year, the temperatures are dramatically different,” Ellis said.

There is no fee to skate; the rink is open at all hours.