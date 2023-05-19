Denison Job Corps will host an open house/career fair/student sign up on Wednesday, May 23 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Tours will be provided every half hour from 2 to 4:30 p.m. by student government leaders. Information regarding trades will be offered and immediate meetings with admission staff is available for students ages 16 to 24 looking for training opportunities.

There will be on the spot interviews for careers on center: teachers, residential advisors, counselor, RN, LPN, CNA instructor, career transition specialist, admission counselor, HR manager, driver's education instruction, security guard, purchasing/receiving clerk. See indeed.com, search Denison job Corps.)