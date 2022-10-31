The following winners in the Oct. 26 Denison Kiwanis Club lottery drawing will each receive $26.
Sue Weltz, Denison; Theresa Anderson, Deloit; Lori Promes, Denison; Jerry Radcliffe, Denison; Cobblestone — Oak Ridge, Denison; Steve Frazier — Frazier Bldg & Supply, Denison; The Andersons Ethanol, Denison; Jerry Kippley, Denison; Jodi Head, Denison; Bennett Goslar, Denison; Jena McMinemee, Denison; Sandy Ploeger, West Des Moines; Greg Wehle, Denison; Ten Point Construction, Denison; Crawford County Bank, Denison; Availa Bank, Denison; Steve Rogers, Denison; and Hy-Vee, Denison.
The last drawing for the current series will take place on July 26, 2023. The Denison Kiwanis Club is celebrating 99 years of services to the area.