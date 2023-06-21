The winners of the Denison Kiwanis Club lottery drawing for May 31, 2023 are as follows: Quality Truck Service Denison IA $25, Ampride Denison IA $25, Melanie Coenen Denison IA $25, 1393 Steve McKee Liberty Mo $25, Roger Dozark Denison IA $25, Terri Groth Denison IA $25, 1690 Ben Pardun Denison IA $25, Bradyn Schillerberg Deloit IA $25, Terry Crawford Denison IA $25, Connor Schultz Ankeny IA $25, JJ Johnson Denison IA $25, Andersen’s Ethanol Denison IA $25, Sandy Ploeger West Des Moines IA $25, Hy Vee Denison IA $25, Lincoln Hwy Animal Hospital Denison IA $25, Marsha Waderich Denison IA $25, Vision Care Clinic Denison IA $25, and Availa Bank Denison IA $25
Last drawing for this year will be July 26th, 2023.
DENISON KIWANIS IS CELEBRATING 99 YEARS OF SERVICE TO THE
DENISON AREA.
Kids Need Kiwanis!