It’s a new way to play; golf and clubs not needed.

It’s disc golf — and Denison officials formally opened a disc golf course at Yellow Smoke Park on Wednesday, May 3.

“It’s new for the area,” said Chris Gosch, director of the Crawford County Conservation Board.

The course is a challenging nine-hole setup starting at the Neal Moeller Education Center, going down the tubing hill, through the burr oaks, along the lake and ending back at the origin of the course.

All holes are par 3, except for three holes that are par 4.

It’s an idea started several years ago by two local doctors, David Marc Tan Creti and RoseMary Mason, as a fun way to exercise.

“There is an epidemic of obesity in the United States,” the two said in a joint statement last year. “The most recent statistics show that 41.9% of U.S. adults are obese in 2022. This is worsened by eating junk food and the lack of walking and exercise.

"One of the solutions is to get outside and enjoy our beautiful Yellow Smoke Park. Disc golf is a fun and cheap answer.”

The two doctors, husband and wife, paid for the design work, the equipment, everything needed for the creation of the course.

“It didn’t cost taxpayers nothing,” Gosch said.

To play disc golf, three discs are important — driving, mid-range and putting discs. Both forehand and backhand throws can be used.

The course has actually been opened for some time.

“We had three players show up at the ribbon cutting,” Gosch said.

There have even been disc golf travelers who have stopped in town for some action, making it a potentially good tourist attraction for the community, he said.

Gosch said, “The course is challenging.”

It’s also another option for outdoor recreation for the locals.