Denison plans a more definitive snow-removal ordinance

Following a presentation of a revised snow-removal ordinance on Tuesday, members of the Denison City Council asked for some changes. The snow-removal ordinance will be brought back to the council’s November 1 meeting.

The snow removal ordinance had been discussed in city council planning sessions.

City Manager Brad Hanson said the existing code has a paragraph about snow removal.

“But it doesn’t provide enough details on when it is required to remove snow,” the city manager pointed out.

The proposed ordinance provides definitions regarding the minimum clearing for each sidewalk, depending on the width of the sidewalk and depending on the zoning – commercial, industrial or residential, he said.

“In Iowa you understand when you start clearing snow off at the beginning of the season, and at the end of the season you have some ice. The way the code was written was that it was just had to be cleared,” Hanson explained. “This (the proposed ordinance) is giving folks some leeway. They can’t clear it because ice has gathered over the months. They don’t have to have it removed as long as there is a minimum clearance area.”

He continued that the proposed ordinance provides 30 days for people to pay a fee if they did not clear their sidewalk within 24 hours after the first measurable snowfall. Hanson added that the proposed ordinance takes into consideration repeat snowfalls, where people don’t have an opportunity to clear their sidewalks between snowstorms.

The ordinance defines what a measureable snowfall is, sidewalk, multipurpose trail/path, path and other terminology.

Hanson explained to council members that a multipurpose trail refers to trails like the proposed Safe Routes to School trail, a path 8-10 feet in width, mostly 10 feet. He said according to Iowa Department of Transportation standards, that is considered a multiuse trail or path, which could be used by wheeled (but not motorized) transportation and pedestrians.

It does not pertain to the Wheels to Heels trail that is partially in the city and partially in Yellow Smoke Park.

The council members wanted Hanson to add to the ordinance that the Wheels to Heels trail will not be cleared during the winter.

Director of Public Works Eric Martens explained that the Wheels to Heels trail is not maintained from October 15 to April 15. He added that at one time his department tried to clear the trail and it just made it slick.