Accidents

On June 1, Darwin Evans, 81, hit a deer while a 2021 Toyota Venza LE.

On June 5, Jeinmy Cantu reported that Salvador Lopez struck the back of the vehicle driven by Cantu while stopped at the red light for bridge construction on highway 30 East of Denison.

Arrests

On June 6, Keian Reiter, 22, was arrested on a warrant

On June 6, Marlena Marie Araujo, 44, of Denison was arrested for operating while under the influence 3rd offense, no valid driver’s license and leaving the scene of an accident.

On June 7, Carlos Alberto Alvarenda Mendoza, 18, of Denison was arrested for burglary 1st degree and assault with the intent to inflict serious injury.

On June 13, Fernando Salinas Alberto, 29, of Denison was arrested for theft in the 5th degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On June 14, Kevin Anthony Valladares, 38, of Deloit was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.

On June 14, Nickolas John Downs, 41, of Denison was arrest for possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.

On June 16, Eugenio Ortiz Ramos, 23, of Denison was arrested for driving while license denied or revoked.

Vandelism/Theft

On June 3, Tina Klowwer reported a driver side rear tire being slashed while parked at a residence on 2nd Avenue in Manilla.

One June 3, Brook Schwery reported that a vehicle located at 2396 T Avenue had parts stolen off of it.

On June 6, Terry Preul reported that a DeWalt Power Washer was taken from 1981 Vernon Voss Road.

On June 8, a boat fire was reported on Megs Way in Denison, the incident is under investigation for arson in the 2nd degree.