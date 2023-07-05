Accidents

On June 27, Jeffery John Stephens, 47, of Arion was backing a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GTP southwest out of a parking stall when Ku Say Paw, 31, of Denison was backing a 2017 Honda CR-V LX northwest out of a parking stall. Paw backed into Stephens causing minor damages to both vehicles and no injuries were reported.

On June 27, Virginia Mae Langford, 87, of Denison was traveling east on highway 30 in a 2010 Ford Focus and attempting to make a left turn onto South 11th street. Miguel Hernandez, 40, of Bell, CA was traveling west on Highway 30 in a 2021 Toyota UT. Langford did not see Hernandez in the right lane of west bound traffic and made the turn, the utility vehicle driven by Hernandez struck the passenger side of the Ford Focus driven by Langford.

Arrests

On June 21, Irvin David Martinez, 33, of Denison was arrested for domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury.

On June 26, Adrian Magana, 31, of Denison was arrested on a warrant.

On June 26, Michelle Denise Thies, 51, of Ute was arrested on a Crawford County warrant.

On June 26, Dustin Lee Bigley, 43, of Denison was arrested on 2 active Crawford County warrants.

On June 28, Diana Negrete, 27, was arrested for operating while under the influence 1st offense.

Thefts/Vandelism