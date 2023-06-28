Accidents

On June 17, Gilberto Sartun Garcia struck a deer traveling eastbound on highway 141.

On June 24, Ronald Songer, 78, struck a deer while driving a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox.

Arrests

One June 13, Matthew Paul Kluver, 45, of Kiron was arrested for simulated public intoxication, 1st offense.

On June 14, Yimmi Antonio Molina, 34, of Deloit was arrested for operating while under the influence 1st offense and driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.

On June 16, Aiyana Nakeya Rosales, 25, of Arcadia was arrested for disorderly conduct – fighting/violent behavior.

On June 17, Andrew Michael Lyman, 34, of Sioux City was arrested for trespassing 1st offense.

On June 18, Andrew Michael Lyman, 34, of Sioux City was arrested for trespassing 1st offense.

On June 19, Garrett Tasler, 21, for operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control.

On June 21, Irvin David Martinez, 38, of Denison was arrested for domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury.

On June 21, Christopher Benson, 28, was arrested for criminal mischief 2nd degree and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

On June 23, Casey Dawson, 21, was arrested for driving while barred.