On July 30, 2023, at approximately 0821hrs a call came into the communications center of a Helicopter crash in the area of 2836 F Ave., Deloit. Multiple agencies responded to the area and started a search for the down helicopter. While on scene it was learned that the helicopter was spraying chemicals on a corn field when it came into contact with a powerline, causing the helicopter to crash. An airplane was called to assist with the search of the down helicopter. A short time later the wreckage was located in a field off of 290th St. First responders rushed to the scene of the crash and were able to remove the pilot by using the jaws of life. The scene is still under investigation. More information to be released at a later date. Agencies responding to assist with the search include Crawford County Sheriff's Office, Iowa State Patrol, Deloit Fire, Denison Fire, Vail Fire, Manilla Fire, Crawford County Emergency Manager, Crawford County Ambulance, DNR, and FAA.