On July 30, 2023, at approximately 0821hrs a call came into the communications center of a Helicopter crash in the area of 2836 F Ave., Deloit. Multiple agencies responded to the area and started a search for the down helicopter. While on scene it was learned that the helicopter was spraying chemicals on a corn field when it came into contact with a powerline, causing the helicopter to crash. An airplane was called to assist with the search of the down helicopter. A short time later the wreckage was located in a field off of 290th St. First responders rushed to the scene of the crash and were able to remove the pilot by using the jaws of life. The scene is still under investigation. More information to be released at a later date. Agencies responding to assist with the search include Crawford County Sheriff's Office, Iowa State Patrol, Deloit Fire, Denison Fire, Vail Fire, Manilla Fire, Crawford County Emergency Manager, Crawford County Ambulance, DNR, and FAA.
Accidents
On July 21 a 2016 Ford F150 Supercrew driven by Ismael Gomez Aceves, 27, of Belvidere, IL traveling eastbound on Highway 30 made an improper lane change and struck a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Iran Guadalupe Lopez, 22, of Denison.
On July 23, Don Lee Namanny, 75, of Denison was driving a 2007 Ford Mustang when he hit the gas pedal instead of the brake on causing him to hit a tree, landscaping and shed owned by Ashton Lane Blum of Denison.
On July 25, Timothy Jerry Fundermann, 58, of Moorhead was driving a 2008 Utilimaster Walk-in Van East on Highway 30 when a 2008 Honda Civic driven by Marvin Lopez Ramos, 29 of Denison crossed the center line and north most lane of eastbound traffic striking the vehicle driven by Fendermann head on in the south most eastbound lane.
Arrests
On July 23, Jose Manuel Arana Vargas, 31, of Denison was arrested for Harassment -1st degree.
On July 23, Linda Lowe, 60, was arrested for driving under suspension and OWI – 1st offense
On July 24, Richard Vernon Schiernbeck, 58, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
On July 25, Marvin Lopez Ramos, 29, was arrested for OWI 1st offense.
On July 25, Gherinse Tsegay, 38, of Tama was arrest for assault causing bodily injury.
Thefts/Vandelism
On July 26, Angela Lovejoy, Schleswig reported theft from storage unit.