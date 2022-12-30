Denison students nominated to U.S. service academies.

Two high school students from Denison have been nominated to U.S. service academies by U.S. senators from Iowa.

Kaiden Krajicek is among the 32 Iowa students nominated by Sen. Chuck Grassley. Krajicek was nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs.

Manuel Garcia-Paz was among the 32 Iowa students nominated by Sen. Joni Ernst. Garcia-Paz was nominated to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Senators can nominate up to 10 eligible Iowa students for each U.S. service academy. Each service academy allocates five vacancies to be filled by students selected from a senator’s nominations over a four-year period. Students from the state of Iowa apply to fill four vacancies at the Merchant Marine Academy because the Merchant Marine Academy allocates the number of appointments per state based on each state’s representation in Congress.

Students interested in academy appointments should begin the application process in the spring of their junior year of high school. Early application is encouraged. The academies select students based on the number of vacancies available for the next school year.

Applicants must also apply directly to the U.S. service academies in addition to seeking a nomination from their senators. Students should seek nominations from both senators who represent their state, their member of Congress and the vice president.