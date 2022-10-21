Denison to look at snowplowing policy

During the Denison City Council’s planning session on Tuesday, Eric Martens, the director of public works, presented a snowplowing policy.

He said the City of Denison never has had a written policy spelling out what residents are to expect when inclement weather comes to town.

“We went to some of the surrounding communities and gathered information,” Martens said.

He typed up the policy and explained that it goes through all the steps of what happens when there is a snowfall, where people are to get information regarding times and amounts of snow, and what to expect during the snowfall events.

“We want to get it out to the community so everybody has the same information,” Martens said. “Over two inches of snow, we have to do the snow emergency to get snow away from the curbs. We’re trying to give everybody a heads-up what to expect when we are treating streets, the times they can expect to see the trucks on the streets.”

He said during a major snowstorm, the public works department will keep arterial streets open as long as the staff physically can.

“But at the same time we have a limited crew and we have to get these guys home and give them a little rest so they can come back the next day rested,” Martens said.

He continued that during a major snowfall they will try to get down every street at least once and get everybody home from work. Then the crew comes back at 4 a.m. to begin the major job of pushing snow back.

They will also go out to clear the path for vehicles involved in a 911 call.

Included in the policy are maps showing where people can park their cars so they won’t get towed during a snow emergency. Maps also show the different classifications of streets.

Other information in the policy pertains to even and odd parking on streets to make sure snow can be cleared from both sides of the street.

“Denison has some streets that have no parking on one side. This does not take precedence over that,” Martens said. “It doesn’t mean you get to park on the no parking side. You will have to park your vehicle somewhere else.”

The policy lists KDSN as the official snowfall reporter because it is a National Weather Service reporting station. All times for moving vehicles will be according to the law enforcement center’s dispatch clock.

Information about the policy and snow emergencies will be posted on social media.