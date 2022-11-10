Disc golf course at Yellow Smoke Park

An idea for a disc golf course that started several years ago with Dr. David Marc Tan Creti and Dr. RoseMary Mason has become a reality at Yellow Smoke Park.

The course is a challenging nine-hole course starting at the Neal Moeller Education Center, going down the tubing hill, thru the burr oaks, along the lake, and ending at the origin of the course.

All holes are par 3, except for three holes that are par 4.

The course can be found on the website http://www.ParaDocs.Care and by clicking the “Disc Golf” menu to find the rules of the game and the score card.

Information about the course can also be found at https://www.dgcoursereview.com/course.php?id=13541

Tan Creti and Mason released the following statement about the need for a disc golf course and the importance of exercise.

“There is an epidemic of obesity in the United States. The most recent statistics show that 41.9% of U.S. adults are obese in 2022. This is worsened by eating junk food and the lack of walking and exercise. One of the solutions is to get outside and enjoy our beautiful Yellow Smoke Park. Disc golf is a fun and cheap answer.”

Tan Creti and Mason met with the Chris Gosch, director of the Crawford County Conservation Board and the conservation board members in the spring of 2021, who unanimously agreed to the disc golf proposal. Tan Creti hired Steve Kenton, a planner of disc golf courses from Ames, who came and mapped out a course. Because of COVID the baskets were back-ordered and couldn't be shipped until 2022.

The signage has not been completed, but the course is ready to be played.

If the first nine holes are successful, eventually a second nine holes could be added for serious players.

A practice hole on level ground is located near the beach area, for practicing long range throwing and putting.

To play disc golf, three discs are important - driving, mid-range, and putting discs. Both forehand and backhand throws can be used.

Tan Creti and Mason said the Yellow Smoke Park and conservation staff did a great job in preparing the course. They thanked Gosch, Jodi Head and the many parks workers for their tremendous help.

“RoseMary and I enjoyed working with the Friends of Yellow Smoke and the Crawford County Conservation Board,” said Tan Creti.

He added that Mike Petersen, a member of the conservation board, contributed his expertise and helped with the tees and baskets.

“I have enjoyed some disc golf for many years,” said Tan Creti. “We made a fine, challenging course. I invented an accommodation for players like me. I told course developer, Steve Kenton, that this is the ‘Denison Accommodation.’ To keep happy, improving, and moving with experts, you are allowed to add 20 paces to a throw. This way I was able to have fun and keep up with my son, Matthew.”

Captions

A map of the Yellow Smoke Disc golf course.

Matthew Tan Creti, son of Dr. David Marc Tan Creti and Dr. RoseMary Mason, is shown throwing disc into basket No. 4.

Dr. David Marc Tan Creti and Dr. RoseMary Mason are shown putting up signs at Hole No. 1.