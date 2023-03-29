The Iowa High School Athletic Association last week released district football assignments for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Schools are now in the process of lining up non-district opponents with complete schedules set to be released in early to mid-April.

Denison-Schleswig will compete in Class 4A, District 1 with Fort Dodge, Le Mars, Sioux City West, Spencer and Storm Lake.

There are 36 teams in Class 4A with six districts of six teams.

The top two teams in each district, plus four at-large berths, will qualify for postseason play for a total of 16 playoff teams.

Class 4A teams will play a nine-game regular season with five district and four non-district opponents.

IKM-Manning and Logan-Magnolia are both in Class A.

The Wolves will compete in District 7 with Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center, Earlham, Panorama, Oakland Riverside, South Central Calhoun and Southwest Valley.

The Panthers, meanwhile, will be in District 8 with Kingsley-Pierson, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Tri-Center, West Monona, Westwood Sloan and Woodbury Central.

There are 58 teams in Class A with eight districts featuring seven or eight teams.

The top four teams in each district will qualify for postseason play for a total of 32 playoff teams.

Class A teams will play eight regular season games and play six or seven district games and one or two non-district games.

Ar-We-Va, Boyer Valley and Woodbine are all in Eight-Man, District 1 with Newell-Fonda, Siouxland Christian, Remsen-St. Mary’s and West Harrison.

There are a total of 69 Eight-Man teams with 10 districts of six or seven teams.

There will be 32 playoff qualifiers with the top three teams in each district advancing, as well as two at-large berths.

Eight-Man teams will play eight regular season games against five or six district opponents and two or three non-district foes.

Week one of the 2023 football season is set to begin Thursday, August 24.

Teams in Class 2A, 1A, A and Eight-Man will be permitted to play a ninth regular season game if they fail to qualify for postseason play.