Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) is one of America’s top-rated two-year institutions of higher learning. DMACC is dedicated to changing lives by offering an accessible, affordable and outstanding educational experience to students from across Iowa and the nation. The College is proud to welcome students to a diverse and inclusive community. Situated in one of America’s most vibrant regions, DMACC offers 220 programs, certificates and transfer degrees, and annually serves nearly 60,000 students across the College’s six campuses and seven learning centers. DMACC’s talented graduates excel in the workforce and in life. For more information, please visit dmacc.edu.