DMU plans for replacement water tower on city’s northeast side

You don’t want to see your distribution areas get much below 35 psi anywhere, and we’re just trying to boost it from that,” said Webb. “Different areas will be affected differently according to elevations and pipe, but we know we need to increase the water pressure as much as we can.”

Weis added, “If we can increase fire flows, it can improve the ISO (Insurance Services Office) rating, which will help people’s property insurance rates.”

A new water tower is Phase 1 of the equation to increase water pressure, fire flow capacity and water storage capacity for the northeast part of Denison. Phase 2, which will follow, primarily addresses the replacement of targeted water mains along with modifications to pressure zone boundaries, said Weis.

“There are a lot of old four-inch mains, as many towns have,” said Webb. “That’s the restriction we’d like to take care of in the future.”

What’s been described above takes time and also takes money, Weis pointed out.

Webb said, “We’ve been working for the past two years, since we got this report, on trying to figure out where we need to go with the tower.