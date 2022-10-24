Donna Reed Foundation to focus on the theater in 2023

2023 will be the year of the Donna Reed Theater, according to a presentation made by the Donna Reed Foundation Board of Directors Saturday afternoon.

The preview of the 2023 goals began with a social time in the theater lobby, with appetizers provided by The Bake Shop and Café. Those attending were invited into the theater for a short film presentation and a talk.

“We are very excited about the journey ahead in 2023 for the foundation and this theater,” said John Fuji, a member of the Donna Reed Foundation Board of Directors. “We are excited that you are helping us to see that next generation of experience for Iowa.

“We look forward to working with you and inviting you into the experience that we’re going to be working on together with you,” he added.

Fuji later spoke about the legacy of 100 years of Donna Reed and 100 years of the theater, and how the work done now is the continuation of that life for the next generation, for Donna Reed and the Foundation.

“We’ve been building up, leading up to the centennial we enjoyed in 2021, not only Donna Reed’s 100th anniversary but also her induction into the Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame,” said Fuji. “This past year has been getting the business aligned with the Foundation, and we really want to focus on our investment and our commitment to the theater and its use for activities and its importance to the community.”

Those in the theater were among the first to experience the revitalization of the audio-visual capabilities, which Fuji said was one of the many upgrades that are being planned.

He said additional lighting systems have been installed in the theater.

Plans for 2023 also include events marking the 75th anniversary of the release of the movie “From Here to Eternity,” for which Donna Reed received an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

A short video presentation showed a scene from the movie in which Prewitt (Montgomery Clift) meets Lorene (Donna Reed) for the first time.

That was followed by a clip from the 26th Academy Awards in 1954 when Walter Brennan announced that Donna Reed had won the Academy Award.

A very excited Reed walked a long way up to the stage and accepted the award. She said she was proud “and very grateful, especially to Columbia Pictures. It was a wonderful, wonderful experience, From Here to Eternity, and I think even more wonderful is from eternity to here.”

After the film presentation, Fuji said, “We’re very excited to be on a journey with the folks of Denison and the state of Iowa. We have much yet to do but we’re very excited to work with all of you and continue to make the dream alive.”

The commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the release of From Here to Eternity will include a viewing of the movie in the Donna Reed Theater.

“We are trying to work on not only of having an experience here in the theater but more of a national awareness,” said Fuji.

He also said part of 2023, as the year of the theater, is to enhance and retool the experience of the Donna Reed Museum, a concept which goes beyond the footprint of the museum and the Foundation.