DOT advises that REAL ID requirement will begin in just six months

In six months, on May 3, 2023, U.S. travelers must have a REAL ID or another TSA approved ID, such as a passport or military ID, to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities, according to a statement from the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT).

If you have a star on the upper right-hand corner of your Iowa driver’s license or ID card, that’s the REAL ID symbol that is needed to board a plane or enter a federal building.

Darcy Doty, Iowa Motor Vehicle Division Customer Services Bureau director said, “While not everyone will need to update their card, we’re encouraging those who may need a REAL ID to visit us prior to May 3, 2023, to ensure they’re prepared for any upcoming travel plans.”

Currently, more than 1.6 million Iowans have a REAL ID, which is 63% of all DOT customers.

The REAL ID gold star designation is not available through online renewal. People must visit any Iowa driver’s license or ID issuance location in person to update their card. If your license or ID is up for renewal you can receive a REAL ID designation for no additional cost. If you wish to update to a REAL ID outside of your renewal period, it will cost $10, or the standard cost of a replacement card.

If you want to update to a REAL ID, federal law requires you to verify your identity by providing the same documentation you provided when you got your first license or ID. Before you come in for your appointment, make sure you bring hard-copy documents that provide the following information.

Proof of your identity (example: passport or birth certificate)

Proof of Social Security number (example: Social Security card, W2, 1099 form)

Two documents that prove Iowa residency (example: utility bill or bank statement)

If your current name is different from the name listed on your proof of identity, you’ll also need a document showing proof of name change, for example, a marriage certificate. Please bring the original, official document as copies cannot be accepted. Staff will scan your documents and return them to you.

You can use the DOT’s online tool (https://iowadot.gov/mvd/realid/success.aspx) to build a list of documents you need to bring with you.