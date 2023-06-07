Dow City, Iowa — The Dow City-Arion (DC-A) High School Annual Alumni Banquet was celebrated on 05/27/2023 at the Boyer Valley School gymnasium, Dow City, IA.(Ret.) U.S. Navy Capt. Jack Ahart started the event by recognizing the alumni’s military veterans and its respective families which included most banquet attendees. The DC-A School alumni are extremely proud of their military heritage and commitment to defend our country’s liberties and freedom.

Jeri (Nelson) Vogt (Class of 1974) was the recipient of the 2023 Greyhound Award presented by Andi (Thomsen) Sharp and Hollie (Ohl) Nelson for her outstanding contributions to the DC-A School, community, and Alumni Association.

The most senior school alumni attendee Glenn Cue (Class of 1941) proudly shared his framed acknowledgement letter from U.S. President Joseph Biden for both his 100th birthday and U.S. Navy military service during World War II. The Class of 1973 celebrated its 50th school reunion by commemorating it’s departed classmates with a prayer and releasing two balloons (# five and # zero). Addie Wood concluded the banquet with leading all the attendees in the great tradition of singing the beautiful song “God Be With You Till We Meet Again”.