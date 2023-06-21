(Denison, IA) – The Board of Trustees of Crawford County Memorial Hospital is proud to announce Eric W. Simons, MD, FACOG, Board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology, is returning to his full-time OB-GYN practice at the CCMH Medical Clinic. Dr. Simons had been working part-time for CCMH, and for a variety of other healthcare providers, providing OB-GYN services.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Simons come back to full-time on our medical staff,” said Erin Muck, CCMH President and CEO. “He brings a significant amount of experience and expertise to the care of women and their babies, and well as providing other reproductive and gynecological healthcare services.”

“I am glad to be coming back to full-time employment with CCMH”, said Dr. Simons. “I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to continue to serve the fine people of Denison and Crawford County. I’ve always enjoyed the diversity of the community.”

Patients can call the CCMH Medical Clinic at (712) 265-2700 to schedule appointments and consultations with Dr. Simons.

Eric Simons, MD earned his undergraduate degree from George Mason University in Fairfax, VA and achieved his medical degree at Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, VA. He completed his internship at Health East Affiliated Hospitals in Allentown, PA, and his OB-GYN residency at the Harbor Hospital Center, Baltimore, MD where he was the Chief Resident.

Dr. Simons is also a veteran of the United States Air Force who served at Elmendorf Air Force Base (AFB) in Anchorage, AK, Lackland AFB in San Antonio, TX, and Altus AFB where he was the Chief of Obstetrical Services.