Members of the Dunlap Visioning Committee were recently designated funding assistance from the Dunlap City Council for several community beautification projects. The proposed projects are the product of a tremendous culmination of volunteer hours by community members.

Ben Schauer, Boyer Valley 5-12 Music Teacher, and Director of Education kicked off this project more than a year ago, when he applied to nominate Dunlap as a contender for the “Iowa’s Living Roadways Community Visioning” program, and Dunlap was chosen.

As spelled out on their website, “The Community Visioning Program integrates landscape planning and design with sustainable action to empower community leaders and volunteers in making sound, meaningful decisions about local landscape.”

Community members were invited to take part in focus groups and discuss potential improvement projects at the Dunlap Public Library last spring.

Community members worked closely with technical experts from Trees Forever, a sector landscape architect, and the Iowa State University Department of Landscape Architecture to create an enhancement plan for community spaces, identified as areas of need and interest.

The Visioning Committee shared vision boards of the proposed projects with the Dunlap community at Dunlap’s 2022 Shop Hop event to obtain further community feedback and support.

The projects presented to City Council include:

Updating the benches, trash receptacles and planters on Main Street. In the summer of 2024, the City of Dunlap, in partnership with the DOT will be repaving main street from the Hwy 30 intersection east. Sidewalks, curbs, and gutters will be replaced at this time as well. Thus, it’s an opportune time to enhance the look of Dunlap’s main street with modern, black iron furnishings. Sponsorship opportunities for benches and planters are available. For more information, visit dunlapia.com > DCDC > Visioning Committee Projects. The committee has taken inventory of the benches and planters that exist currently on main street and will be reaching out to current sponsor holders to discuss relocation opportunities.

Enhancing Dunlap’s business district with a pocket park between Bonsall TV & Appliance and the DCDC building. With approval from Bonsall TV & Appliance and DCDC, and letters of recommendation from the mayor, representatives of the Dunlap Senior Center and Common Grounds coffee shop, the Visioning Committee plans to transform the gravel lot into a stunning gathering space with picnic tables, benches, flowers, and a kid-friendly activity fixture.

Replacing the Dunlap message board at the Dunlap Golf Course. The derelict message board is still used year-round to boast important upcoming event information. At 32 years old, the sign is showing a lot of wear and tear. The committee looks forward to replacing it with an LED message board that will be easier to maintain and see at night.

Creating safe spaces by adding light posts between Dunlap’s commercial district and Boyer Valley Middle School/High School. As part of the summer of 2023 highway repaving project, light posts on main street will be updated and more will be added. The Visioning Committee seeks to ensure safe places for community members by adding additional lights, where applicable between the school and businesses along Hwy 37.

Embellishing the light fixtures for a “wow factor.” To set the stage for a stunning main street, hanging planters and vertical seasonal vinyl banners will be hung on the new light fixtures at varying intervals.