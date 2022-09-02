Earlier harvest in the forecast

Last year the statewide average harvesting start for corn for grain and soybeans began during the week ending September 19.

Mike Witt, Iowa State University Extension field agronomist, said the harvest in Harrison County would match that if not start before those dates.

“That due to the droughty conditions, and southwest, west central and northwest Iowa is where those droughty conditions are going to occur,” Witt said. “In northeast Iowa and east central Iowa, the corn is very green, very high yielding and looking really good because they’ve gotten more than enough moisture going on there.”

Witt serves the counties of Harrison, Shelby, Crawford Sac, Calhoun, Carrol, Greene and

Guthrie.

He added that extremes between western Iowa and northeast and east central Iowa is going to skew the statewide averages on yields.

“If you look at the averages statewide, it’s probably going to be the same as last year, except those areas (northeast and east central) are going to benefit this year; our areas are not,” Witt said.

That said, the condition of crops in Harrison County vary greatly.

“A lot of the earlier season soybeans are starting to turn rather rapidly due to come of the droughty conditions,” said Witt. “Also down in the flats, how much money you wanted to spend on irrigation will dictate the color of the soybean plants now. The ones that got more irrigation are going to be greener and the ones that did not are going to be more on the yellow side in the river bottom.”

And up in the hills, where there is no irrigation, more beans are getting into the yellowing stage.

“Corn, on the other hand, is looking pretty rough in the river bottoms,” Witt continued. “A lot of people have cut silage down there for the past two or three weeks, which is significantly earlier than normal. There is going to be some reduction of yield down in that area due to the droughty conditions.”

The weather from here on out is not going to make much difference to the corn yield, Witt explained.

“We’re pretty much set on kernel number; we’re set on how much we’re going to have. There’s going to be a little test weight that can still probably be adjusted with moisture going in there, but in reality, corn is kind of set where it is and we’re not going to be able to gain that much more.”

Soybeans are almost to the point where moisture is not going to help, but Witt added that moisture now may help some of the beans fill out.

“Any moisture we get would be of more of a benefit to the soybeans. It’s not really going to do much to the corn at this point.”

Rain would be welcomed, in any case, although it benefits the river bottoms and the hills differently.

“The river bottoms are always about five days away from a drought; it’s the nature of those soils,” Witt explained. “Up on the hills, this is around year two of drought to semi-drought in that region, even moving further north.

“We’re desperately going to need moisture next year and over the winter time. We would like a heavy snow winter or a fall in which we will get moisture and get it to soak down into the soil significantly, after the harvest is done.”

Witt offered some pre-harvest suggestions for farmers.

- No. 1: Get the harvest equipment ready to go earlier this year; understand that you might be starting harvest a little earlier. Get your combine out of the shed and worked on sooner, whereas in most years farmers don’t have to be working on their harvest equipment yet.

- No. 2: Know that your harvest size for corn kernels is going to probably be smaller, so think how you’re going to have to adjust those sieves. You’re probably going to have less grain yield coming in this year, so think how to maximize for that with the equipment you’ve got.

Also, as farmers are harvesting and planning for next year, they should be thinking about the yields they are getting - what was successful and what was unsuccessful, especially in herbicide programs.

“That’s one thing people are really looking at because there’s a lot of water hemp this year that broke, and a lot of farmers are not too happy about that,” Witt continued. “I don’t know how much of that is the trait in the herbicide or that the herbicide had really no chance to be effective based on the weather conditions. You can have the best herbicide you want, but if you have these droughty conditions, it’s not going to hold for as long as you want it too, and that’s not any particular herbicide but all of them.”

When cutting corn for silage, Witt said farmers need to know that droughty corn is going to be a lot higher in nitrates in general and therefore they have to make sure that they don’t green chop – chop silage and feed it directly to cattle.

He said doing that should not be done, and especially with pregnant cows because it can result in abortions.

“if you have droughty corn and are chopping it for silage, make sure you either test for nitrates or blend it with other materials like that, knowing that it’s probably going to be higher in nitrates,” Witt said.

The concerns are different when harvesting droughty or fired corn for grain. There is not much farmers have to do differently except to realize that the stalk quality is probably not going to be as good on droughty corn.

“So you’re not going to want to let it sit and linger in the field as long. You’re going to want to see if you can get it out because those stalks are not going to last as long as green, healthy stalks that dry down slowly. Those stalks on droughty corn are just going to fall over if you wait,” Witt explained.

Grasshoppers have been more of a pest this year. Witt doesn’t know if there are more grasshoppers than in other years but said their impact has been more significant this year, especially on the outside rows of a field where the stalks are stripped of their leaves.

“Usually you might have some of that on the outside one or two rows. This year the grasshoppers are probably going 10-12 rows into the fields,” said Witt. “They are causing some significant damage in the areas where they are prevalent. They like droughty conditions.”