Elderbridge CFO gives update to supervisors

Jodi Presswood, Chief Financial Officer of Elderbridge Area Agency on Aging (AAA), visited with the Crawford County Board of Supervisors via ZOOM on Tuesday, December 27.

Presswood gave the supervisors an update on Elderbridge’s budget and activities.

She noted that the agency operates mostly with state and federal grants, but those grants are contingent on matching funds from member counties.

For fiscal year 2022, Elderbridge received $11,271 from Crawford County and the county received services totaling $200,663 from Elderbridge in return.

Seniors in the county received $17.80 of services for every dollar committed by the county, according to Presswood.

Board Chairman Kyle Schultz said that it would be a great deal for the county if all the county’s investments were as productive.

Elderbridge serves 29 counties in northwest, north central, and central Iowa.

Presswood said the agency’s typical budget is about $7.8 million but the last fiscal year’s budget was about $8.4 million due to an influx of $690,703 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Most of the ARPA funds went toward expanding food insecurity coverage for senior citizens, she said.

“We did some additional meals to those who are home-based as well as to those who, when the pandemic hit, were unable to get into a congregate (food distribution) site,” Presswood said.

She said Elderbridge is running a pilot program called Iowa Return to Community (IRTC) in four of the agency’s counties and would like to expand it to all 29.

“The IRTC program allows us to cover a small gap in the needs of the elderly,” Presswood said.

She gave an example of an individual who breaks a hip and is then hospitalized for a surgical procedure to repair the hip; following the procedure, the individual is placed in a nursing home for further recovery before going home.

“After they’re released and before they are fully able to do things on their own there is a gap,” she said.

IRTC covers homemaker services and items such as grab bars, wheelchair ramps, transportation to a doctor, and meals because the individual may not be able to prepare their own.

“Our IRTC program covers those items for 90 days,” she said. “If they still need help at that point, we refer them (to) a case management program so they we can continue to assist them.”

Elderbridge is working on getting a grant from the state to continue the program, she said.

The agency provides robotic pets to help elderly individuals with social isolation; the pets purr or bark, move around and can be brushed and petted.

“The more they interact with them, the more the robot will respond to them,” Presswood said.

Elderbridge also provides a “Grandpad,” which is similar to an iPad but designed with extra security for the elderly.

“Their family can actually decide who is allowed through — what kind of video calls they’re allowed,” she said. “Also, for email, it does not allow anyone other than an authorized email address to send anything through.”

Presswood said Elderbridge has 37 full-time and 10 part-time employees.

She said most of the part-time employees work at meal sites; the agency doesn’t have more meal-site employees because most of those sites are run by counties and cities with their own employees.

In response to a question from Supervisor Jean Heiden, Presswood said she did not have a breakdown of salary expenses.

For the current fiscal year, Elderbridge’s request from Crawford County is $3.10 per senior individual in the county for a total of $12,016.

The item was on the agenda for discussion only and no action was taken.

Schultz said he appreciates all the agency does for the citizens of Crawford County and said some have said they wish more could be done for the smaller communities in the county.

Presswood said the agency plans to expand services in every county.

“Every county is having problems covering the needs of their citizens,” she said.

Presswood said Elderbridge is always open to new ideas that can be turned into pilot programs.