Iowa PBS cancels live broadcast of It's a Wonderful Life The Radio Play

JOHNSTON, Iowa (December 18, 2020) - The live broadcast of It's a Wonderful Life The Radio Play, scheduled to air tomorrow, Saturday, December 19, at 7 p.m., has been canceled.

In spite of strict compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines by both the cast and crew, two members of the production company have tested positive for COVID-19.

It's a Wonderful Life The Radio Play was produced through a partnership with the Iowa Stage Theatre Company. Iowa PBS and ISTC took immediate steps to protect cast and crew members from additional exposure by cancelling a dress rehearsal and sanitizing the stage and auditorium as soon as they learned of the positive test results. In spite of a shared desire for the show to go on, the required quarantine timelines made rescheduling the production before the holiday impossible.

The program cancellation also impacts repeat broadcasts scheduled for 2 p.m. on December 20 and 8 p.m. on December 24.