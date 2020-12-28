A post was put on the Denison Bulletin and Review website about Courtney Love and a conservatorship. The Denison Bulletin and Review did not have reason to believe that the story was inaccurate or false but has been advised that is the case. The Denison Bulletin and Review has pulled the online story, will not re-publish it online or in print and apologizes to Ms. Love for that story.
Retraction to story about Courtney Love and conservatorship
Related to this story
Most Popular
Previously, the record was held by Pharrell Williams, who created a 24-hour music video for "Happy" back in 2013.
- Updated
K.T. Oslin, a country music singer-songwriter who came to fame with her anthem "80's Ladies," has died at 78, the Country Music Association stated.