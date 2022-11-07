Events in Denison to honor veterans on Friday

Veterans Day will be celebrated on Friday, November 11, with a number of events in Denison.
A free breakfast for all veterans, spouses, first responders and law enforcement officials will take place at Boulders Conference Center in Denison. The hours are 6-10 a.m. Boulders Conference Center is hosting the event. See the Hy-Vee advertisement on Page 8 of this week’s AdVisor for more information.
Denison Middle School will host a brunch for veterans beginning at 7 a.m.
Denison Elementary School on 20th Street is inviting veterans and spouses to its ceremony, which will take place from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m. Veterans and spouses are invited to come early at 8:15 a.m. for Scooters coffee and some homemade cookies.
Broadway Elementary School will host its annual Veterans Day tribute. A reception for veterans and their spouses will take place from 11-11:30 a.m.; snacks and coffee will be served. The Veterans Day assembly will begin at 11:30 a.m. Following that, veterans and their spouses are invited to stay for lunch.