Extension calendar

Wednesday, November 9: Iowa State University and Outreach Crawford County office will host an Ornamental and Turf Applicators Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators. The program provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP) can be seen at office locations across Iowa. The local attendance site is 35 South Main Street, Denison. The course runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $35. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact the ISU Extension and Outreach Crawford County office at 712-263-4697.