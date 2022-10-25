Extension News

Calendar of EventsWednesday, November 9: Iowa State University and Outreach Crawford County office will host an Ornamental and Turf Applicators Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators. The program provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP) can be seen at office locations across Iowa. The local attendance site is 35 South Main Street, Denison. The course runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $35. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact the ISU Extension and Outreach Crawford County office at 712-263-4697.

Wednesday, November 9: Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Crawford County is offering a food safety training for food service managers at ISU Extension Crawford County in Denison. Registration is online at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/servsafe.

Visit https://www.extension.iastate.edu/crawford/ to see the latest online classes available.

Bookshelf virtual program helps parents prepare preschoolersThe Crawford County Extension Service is offering Our Bookshelf, a four-week virtual program for parents of preschoolers. The program focuses on a research-based reading technique called dialogic reading, which is designed to increase prereading skills in children aged 3-6. The course is offered in both English and Spanish.

Each week parents will receive a book to share with their child and an accompanying parent reading guide. Additionally, for 30 minutes each week, parents will engage virtually with other parents in an interactive and informational session. During these sessions, parents will learn about planning for daily reading times, reading aloud, having conversations about language and books, extending language learning through play, and using literacy interactions to pave their child’s way for future success as a reader in a school setting.

The sessions in English will be conducted on Tuesdays, November 8, 15, 22, and 29, 12:30-1 p.m. or on Monday’s, November 7, 14, 21, and 28, 7:30-8 p.m. The Spanish sessions will be conducted on Wednesday’s, November 16, 23, 30 and December 7, 12:30-1 p.m. or 7:30-8 p.m.

The course is offered free-of-charge and is sponsored by the Crawford County Extension Service and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.