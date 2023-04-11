Thursday, April 27, Spring Into Your Spring Garden: Crawford County Extension & Outreach is hosting an Ag Coffee event, bringing farmers and other agricultural professionals together for an informal discussion on current ag topics. The session runs from 10 to 11:30 a.m.at the Crawford County Extension & Outreach. This month’s topic will be “Spring into your Spring Garden” with Mike Witt, ISU Agricultural Field Specialist. The free April meeting is sponsored by the Crawford County Extension office. For more information, call Kathy at the Crawford County Extension office at 712-263-4697 to get registered.

ISU Extension and Outreach offers ServSafe training in Denison

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach — Crawford County is offering a food safety training for food service managers on Tuesday, May 9, at ISU Extension in Denison.

“The Certification in ServSafe Manager Course meets the Food Code requirements in Iowa to have a certified food protection manager in all establishments,” said Renee Sweers, class instructor and ISU Extension and Outreach Food and Health Specialist. “We live in a time when food safety hazards and risks are prevalent. Serving safe food is mandatory. This eight-hour program trains food service professionals in food safety requirements and best practices to meet them.”

The program is based on the National Restaurant Association’s ServSafe certification program and the FDA Food Code. The class is beneficial for foodservice managers from all areas such as schools, restaurants, convenience stores, childcare, senior meal sites and health care. Participants will receive a copy of the ServSafe Manager training manual and will take the ServSafe certification exam at the end of the class.

Registration is online at: https://www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/servsafe

Registration deadline is April 18.

For more information about the program, contact Renee Sweers at rsweers@iastate.edu or Kathy Thul, ISU Extension and Outreach- Crawford County, kthul321@iastate.edu, 712-563-4239.

Community garden plots available to rent

Community garden plots in Denison are available to any community member who would like to grow their own produce. Plots come in three different sizes: 200 square feet for $20 per plot, 400 square feet for $30 per plot, and 600 square feet for $40 per plot.

A $10 deposit is required in addition to the fee for the requested plot size.

All garden plots will be tilled and available on May 1 to begin planting.

If you would like to plant sooner than May 1, you will be responsible for tilling your own plot.

Water is provided on site for gardeners to use as needed. Additionally, gardeners are responsible for keeping their garden plot and the area surrounding their plot clean and free of trash.

At the end of the growing season, gardeners are required to clear their plot in preparation for the 2023 growing season.