Family Crisis Centers (FCC) set out to reach approximately 2,700 area high school-aged students to increase awareness on teen dating violence. FCC set-up booths at youth-focused events, hosted presentations, and distributed stickers to schools in Sac and Crawford counties. Handing out stickers at these events ensures that participants have FCC’s contact information safely tucked away somewhere for future reference. Overall, FCC distributed stickers to two Sac County schools and four Crawford County schools, as well as at different booth displays and presentations. This outreach to youth was made possibly by funds received through Crawford/Sac Decategorization Project and Community Partnerships for Protecting Children neighborhood/Community Network Mini Grants.
Family Crisis Centers educates teens on dating violence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Three people died and three others were injured Sunday following a crash involving a truck and three motorcycles about four miles east of Mond…
The car soared 120 feet before landing upside-down, police reported. It struck another vehicle and tumbled before coming to rest.
It took a week to find out what was eating Buffalo wideout Stefon Diggs last week, when he blew off Day 1 of the Bills' mandatory minicamp.
According to a USDA inspector’s report and officials at Des Moines’ Blank Park Zoo, an 8-year-old Japanese snow monkey named Nico underwent a …