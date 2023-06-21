Family Crisis Centers (FCC) set out to reach approximately 2,700 area high school-aged students to increase awareness on teen dating violence. FCC set-up booths at youth-focused events, hosted presentations, and distributed stickers to schools in Sac and Crawford counties. Handing out stickers at these events ensures that participants have FCC’s contact information safely tucked away somewhere for future reference. Overall, FCC distributed stickers to two Sac County schools and four Crawford County schools, as well as at different booth displays and presentations. This outreach to youth was made possibly by funds received through Crawford/Sac Decategorization Project and Community Partnerships for Protecting Children neighborhood/Community Network Mini Grants.