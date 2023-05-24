[Denison, IA] – Family Crisis Centers (FCC) is celebrating 10 years of service in Crawford County this year and is hosting a celebration. Everyone is welcome to enjoy a freewill donation grill out on Thursday June 1, 2023, from 4-7 pm at Washington Park in Denison. People are invited to join FCC to celebrate and to learn about the organization. Resources will be available for people to take.

Family Crisis Centers is a local non-profit serving victims and survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking, and other violent crimes. Domestic violence is the act of one person exerting power and control over another person. Research shows that one in three women and one in four men have experienced some sort of physical violence by an intimate partner throughout their life. Domestic violence comes in different forms, whether it is physical, sexual, emotional or economic abuse.

Family Crisis Centers is dedicated to serving survivors of domestic violence. FCC wants survivors to know that domestic violence does not discriminate based on gender, race, age, social status or education levels. Advocates are available to listen, not judge. Services are completely free and always confidential. Services range and are based on individual needs. Advocates can help people weigh the options of their decisions. FCC believes people and wants to help. Your voice will be heard as FCC strives to listen and focus on the needs of each individual victim or survivor who reaches out for help.