Clarion, Iowa – “Finding Your Family Through DNA” will be the topic of discussion on July 22, 2023, presented by speakers Dennis Allen and Cris Nagla. The presentation will be at the Heartland Museum, 119 9th St. SW, Clarion, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is a joint venture of the museum and the Wright County Genealogical Searchers.

Allen and Nagla have a website “Genealogical Treasures” and are considered Cemetery and Funeral Home Research Specialists. Attendees are encouraged to bring your own laptop as they will be discussing different websites and programs. The program is open to the public.

Pre-registration requested for lunch. The cost of the program is free; lunch is provided for $5. Call JoAnn Kramer at 515-293-2056 or the museum at (515)602-6000 to reserve your spot.

The Wright County Genealogical Searchers meet once a month at the Clarion Library and help members with their own genealogical research, plus do special projects. Call JoAnn Kramer 515-293-2056 for more information.