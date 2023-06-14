The Crawford County Hunger Fighters food distribution is planned for Tuesday June 20th at the United Presbyterian Church, 205 N 24th St. in Denison. Drive thru pickup will be from 3 to 5:00 pm.

Starting in July new TEFAP forms for 2023 will need to be completed to verify eligibility. Recipients will not only need to meet income level limits but additionally this year will need to meet an asset level requirement.

Proxy consent forms are used for picking up another person’s food will not need to be renewed unless there are changes. We ask that you abide by our policy of one allotment of food per household.

Monetary donations made to Crawford County Hunger Fighters may be dropped off at V & H Tire, The Hoffman Agency, or Our Savior Lutheran Church.

We would not be able to make this food available without our wonderful volunteers who make it happen. If you would like to volunteer and help serve your community on that day, you may call the Presbyterian church office at 263-4130. Thank you to the many volunteers who are already helping to make this possible!