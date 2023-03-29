His thank you card to the CHI Health Missouri Valley Hospital staff, which is tacked to a bulletin board outside of the nurses’ station, really told his tale … from when he first heard about the dreaded diagnosis, to how, “CHI has shown how a small town hospital takes care of its community with compassion and hope.”

Brad King from Mondamin was performing his daily tasks. He was shaving when he was irked after noticing a blemish on his neck, and he was less than thrilled about it. But figured it would clear up soon enough.

But it didn’t. So he made an appointment to have it examined. And he wasn’t surprised when they did a biopsy.

“That spot just didn’t care for that biopsy. I think it made it angry because it got bigger right after that,” King recalled. And that was just obnoxious.

The biopsy came back negative, so King decided to schedule a second appointment. This one would be to have the spot surgically removed. Again, at this second appointment, a biopsy was performed. And, again … the results were negative.

“But it was still there,” King said, putting his hands to his throat where the so-called blemish had been. So he decided it was time for another opinion. This time at CHI Health Missouri Valley Hospital with Dr. Silberstein. While the overall outcome of this appointment was a blessing for King, the initial results were not.

“On Feb. 24th, 2022 I received the dreaded diagnosis: ‘You have cancer,’” he wrote in his card, adding in person, “I was driving on the interstate when he called to tell me. I remember.”

It wasn’t a blemish at all. No. It was Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

As his card continued, and his sentiment followed, “Thus began my high and low emotional journey dealing with this disease.”

He chose to receive his chemotherapy at the same hospital that diagnosed him. Former Infusion Nurse, now retired, Cindy Ballantyne began the journey with him, and current Infusion Nurse Seth Winegar was by his side through the entire process. And, as with any chemotherapy or radiation, the process is not easy, nor painless.

“Throughout my treatment, I kept waiting for the words, ‘Your cancer is in remission,’” his card states.

He finally heard those words on Sept. 9, 2022. But just as an opportunity for reinsurance and healthy well-being, King kept his final appointment on Sept. 28, 2022. And he has no regrets. And he got to ring “the bell”. Granted, it was only a cowbell … back then. But that didn’t matter. What did, was how he felt and the sentiment of a compassionate staff.

“When I was walking out of the infusion room, I saw that Seth had a bell. When I looked up to ring it, I saw all these people in uniforms, shoulder to shoulder, lining both sides of the hallway. They were clapping and congratulating me,” King wrote. “I was shocked and stunned. Words cannot describe how I felt, that all those medical personnel were high-fiving and congratulating me!”

Brad King had made it through the difficult, and unimaginable for many, situation. He won his battle with cancer. And he was never alone.

Shortly after King won his battle, another cancer survivor who had received her treatments at CHI Health Missouri Valley as well, just knew that a cowbell wasn’t enough. She had sat beside friends, receiving treatments … some won … and some lost. And she wanted the ceremony to be a little more ceremonial. So she donated a bell. Not a cowbell, but The Ballantyne Bell, in honor of her, now retired, compassionate nurse, who also touched King’s life, Cindy Ballantyne.

Now each cancer patient who completes their radiation and/or chemotherapy, is able to experience a more grand bell ringing. And the hope is that they all feel the same way that King did when he rang the cowbell.

“It is truly an emotional experience to realize that other people are in this fight with you and you don’t have to travel this path alone. I want to sincerely thank CHI Missouri Valley for such care and concern given to me during this dark time. CHI has shown how a small town hospital takes care of its community with compassion and hope.”