The Barn Fundraising Team is hosting a raffle again this year at the Fair to raise money for the Barn Show Arena project.

There will be daily drawings for meat bundle prizes and those names will be added back for the grand prize drawing.

There are two grand prizes this year. One prize includes two tickets to the Jason Aldean Concert at the Iowa State Fair (includes fair admission and two meals at the Cattleman's Quarters) and the second grand prize is a smoker grill.

This year’s sponsors include: Smithfield, Vetter Equipment, Von Glan Cattle

Tickets can be purchased from - Brian Rank, Clint and Renee Von Glan, Julie Graeve, Kent Halbur, Mike Welch, Rhonda Grimm