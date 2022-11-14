Funeral Notices

Adrian O’Meara

Funeral services for Adrian O’Meara, 88, of Urbandale, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 16, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

He died Friday, November 11, at Glen Oaks Nursing Home in Urbandale.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce O’Meara, of Waukee, and many nieces and nephews.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

Helen Spreng

Memorial Services for Helen Spreng, 82, of Dow City, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 22, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Inurnment will be at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

She died Monday, November 7, at the Denison Care Center.

Survivors include her daughter, Charlotte Gohring, of Norfolk, Nebraska; two sons, David Van Arsdol, of Nebraska City, Nebraska, and Todd Van Arsdol, of Dow City; step-son, Brian Spreng, of Arion; 19 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and a brother: Kenneth Houston, of Fernandina Beach, Florida.