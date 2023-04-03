Jackie Beam

Celebration of life for Jackie Beam, 59, of Earling, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 6, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with inurnment at the Dow City Cemetery.

She died Sunday, April 2, at Denison Care Center.

Survivors include her siblings, Pam Jensen, of Schleswig, Teri Hartwig, of Denison; and Bob Shives, of Underwood; significant other, Don Zimmerman, of Earling; son, Joshua Beam; seven grandchildren; and Roger Beam, of Bell Town.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

Delores Meyer

Funeral services for Delores Meyer, 87, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with visitation 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the service.

Burial will be at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

She died Friday, March 31, at Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison.

Survivors include her son, Scott Meyer, of Denison; daughter, Lisa Meyer, of Denison; two grandsons; two sisters: Marjorie Poggensee, of Treynor, and Jerri Lynn Grundmeier, of Belmond; and a brother, Roger Jepsen, of Charter Oak.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Nancy (Bohm) Oakes

Visitation for Nancy (Bohm) Oakes, 88, of Arkansas, will be conducted 10-11 a.m. Friday, April 7, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with a prayer service to follow.

Burial will be at Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison.

She died Wednesday, March 29, at White River Health System in Highland, Arkansas.

Survivors include her husband, Glen Oakes, of Cherokee Village, Arkansas; children, Carl Bohm, of Denison, Steve Bohm, of Arion, Kevin Bohm, of Denison, and Brenda Bissen, of Buck Grove; step-children, David Oakes, Michael Oakes and Donna Oakes; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Kenny Brink, of Dow City, and Tom Brink, of Dow City; and a sister, Wendy Bryan, of Kansas;

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

Gene Bissen

Visitation for Gene Bissen, 68, of Defiance will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 14, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday April 15, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Earling.

He died March 1 at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Survivors include his children, Jake Fuhs, of Shelby, Randi Jo Bissen, of Harlan, Caleb Bissen, of Harlan; two grandchildren; his mother, Catherine Bissen, of Council Bluffs; siblings, Gary Bissen, of Earling, Geralyn “Geri” Anderson, of Dunlap, Myron Bissen, Twyla Matheny and Helen Wolters, all of Council Bluffs, Richard Bissen, of Texas, and Kevin Bissen and Karen Bissen, both of Harlan.