Funeral Notices

Curtiss Bruhn

Funeral services for Curtiss Bruhn, 81, of Norwalk, formerly of Denison, were conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, October 21, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial was at the Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

He died Tuesday, October 18, at the VA Hospital in Des Moines.

Survivors include three children, Brenda Birchard, of Manson, Heidi Young, of Norwalk, and Brent Bruhn, of Ankeny; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, David Bruhn, of Charter Oak.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.

Ferdinand Klockgether

Graveside services for Ferdinand Klockgether, 80, will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, October 24, at the Morgan Cemetery in Schleswig.

He died September 20.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include his children, Deanna Jones, Brenda King, Bambi Mitchell, and Aron Klockgether; 18 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and siblings, Henry Klockgether and Viola Klockgether.

Ronald Sandquist

Private family funeral services will be conducted at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Denison for Ronald Sandquist, 82.

Interment will be at the Kiron Cemetery.

He died Sunday, October 9.

He was the husband of Lynn Sandquist, formerly of Kiron.

Survivors include his children, Garrett Sandquist, Tim Sandquist and Tonya Hughes; five grandchildren; and two brothers, John Sandquist and Roger Sandquist.

The Pauley Jones Pfannebecker Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

Robert “Bert” Healy

Mass of Christian Burial for Robert “Bert” Healy, 68, of Westside, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 25, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with burial at the St. Ann Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4:30-7 p.m. Monday, October 24, at St. Ann Catholic Church with a rosary at 4 p.m.

He died Wednesday, October 19, at his home in Westside.