Funeral Notices

Freddie Fitzsimmons

Mass of Christian Burial for Freddie Fitzsimmons, 91, of Vail, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 26, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with burial at St. Ann Cemetery in Vail.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, at St. Ann Catholic Church with a rosary at 7 p.m. and a prayer service and a time of sharing to follow.

He died Wednesday, October 19, at his home.

Survivors include his children, Jeff Fitzsimmons, Jean Dare, Ann Emig, John Fitzsimmons, and Jim Fitzsimmons; 23 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Catherine Carey.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Betty Zimmer

Mass of Christian Burial for Betty Zimmer, 95, of Boyer, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 27, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with burial at St. Ann Cemetery in Vail.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, at the Huebner Funeral Home in Denison with a rosary at 4:45 p.m.

She died Thursday, October 20, at Twilight Acres in Wall Lake.

Survivors include three sons, Francis Zimmer, of Deloit, Chuck Zimmer, of Leonard, Texas, and Dale Zimmer, of Kiron; three daughters, Donna Galles, of Remsen, Mary Jane Siegner, of Vail, and Joan Bauer, of Audubon; 38 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

Coleen Henkel

Funeral services for Coleen Henkel, 50, of Kiron, will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Friday, October 28, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Kiron.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, October 27, at the Huebner Funeral Homes in Schleswig.

She died Sunday, October 23, at Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove.

Survivors include her husband, Mark Henkel, of Kiron; a daughter, Miranda Henkel, of Galva and their son, Atlas Zaug; a son, Ethan Henkel, of Newton; parents, John and Joan Cassens, of Schleswig; and siblings, Craig Cassens, of Faulkton, South Dakota, Chris Cassens, of Oskaloosa, and Carrie Cassens, of Schleswig.

The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Eugene W. Quandt

Mass of Christian Burial for Eugene W. Quandt, 76, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 27, at St. Patrick Church in Council Bluffs. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the church social hall.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, at Cutler-O’Neill -Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home in Council Bluffs.

He died Saturday, October 22, at Veterans Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.