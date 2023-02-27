Sandra Luft

Mass of Christian Burial for Sandra Luft, 79, was conducted at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 25, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Vail with burial at St. Ann Cemetery.

She died Sunday, February 19, at the Taylor House in Des Moines.

Survivors include her husband, Patrick Luft, of Bondurant; her children, Erin Luft-Wiskus, of Bondurant, Michael Luft, of Denison, Patricia Luft, of Nebraska, Amy Fritz, of Des Moines, and Jennifer Tinnermeier, of Panora; 25 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison was in charge of arrangements.

Paul Hansen

Funeral services for Paul Hansen, 83, formerly of Charter Oak, will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 4, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Soldier Township, in Charter Oak with visitation two hours prior to the service.

Burial will be at the parish cemetery.

He died Thursday, February 23, at Elmwood Premier Estates in Onawa.

Survivors include his son, Nicholas Hansen, of Westside; and a brother, Fred Hansen, of Omaha, Nebraska.