Game time at Pizza Ranch

The Chamber & Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County celebrated the new FunZone Arcade at Pizza Ranch in Denison with a ribbon cutting on November 3. CDC members and staff were able to test out some of the games before the ribbon was cut. Janeen Lobaugh, manager of the Pizza Ranch restaurant, cuts the ribbon with the assistance of one of her daughters. Members of the Lobaugh family are pictured in red or white Pizza Ranch shirts. They are Dana Lobaugh (Janeen’s husband), and children Derek, Dillon, Devyn and Danielle. In one of the pictures,