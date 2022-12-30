Gifts await first baby of 2023

A bundle of gifts awaits the first baby born in Crawford County in 2023.

The First Baby contest begins at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Parents must reside in Crawford County or a county adjacent to Crawford County.

Following are the gifts being provided to the first baby by sponsoring businesses.

Crawford County Memorial Hospital: CDC gift card, a baby outfit, diapers, formula, wet wipes and a newborn kit with lotion, body wash and diaper rash creme

Hy-Vee: Baby gift package valued at $25

Fareway: $25 gift card

United Bank of Iowa: $50 Ubi Kid’s Savings Account

Cobalt Credit Union: Will match up to $25 for a one-year Baby Bundle Savings Certificate and up to $50 for a two-year Certificate when you sign up