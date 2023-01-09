Gifts for babies

The weather closed schools just before Christmas so students at St. Rose of Lima Catholic School in Denison had to postpone their annual giving of gifts to Baby Boutique, a program offered through Crawford County Community Health. The gift giving took place on Friday instead. Pictured are members of the student council displaying the gifts along with Andrea Taylor (left), family support worker/social worker and Amy Trucke, family support professional and LPN. Baby Boutique is offered on the fourth Monday of the month at First United Methodist Church in Denison, from 3-6 p.m. It is for women who are expecting and women with children through the age of one. Baby Boutique is funded by Crawford/Sac DCAT and Prevent Child Abuse Iowa. Students had the fun of opening of the gifts before they were arranged in a pile. The students were told that all the gifts they brought to school on Friday will help babies in Crawford County, just as the gifts the three wise men brought honored the Baby Jesus.