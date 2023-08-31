Dream to Farm, a partnership with Iowa Western and Golden Hills, will instruct potential producers on how to start a small-scale local food farm.

This program is a revival of the Dream to Farm program that was held by Iowa Western and Golden Hills in 2012 and 2013.

Many aspects of starting a local food production farm — including business planning, crop (vegetable, fruit, herbs, and small grains) and livestock production, pest management and more — will be included in the class.

The 14-week course begins on Sept. 14 and will hold sessions from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays (except Thanksgiving) through Dec. 14. Registration cost for the series is $99.

Topics include:

• Horticulture

• Livestock

• Business planning and marketing

• Soils and irrigation

• Crops and germination

• Integrated pest management

More details and the registration link can be found at goldenhillsrcd.org/dreamtofarm.