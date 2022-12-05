Goodfellows donors help children

At last count, Goodfellows will be helping 176 children ages 12 and under from 76 Crawford County families in need during the Christmas season.

Cards listing children by a number are located on the Goodfellows trees located at Bomgaars, Fareway, Hy-Vee and the Denison Bulletin and Review. Unwrapped items purchased according to a card should be brought to the Denison Bulletin and Review office, 1410 Broadway, with the card attached to the bag or other container the gifts are in.

The Bulletin and Review office is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Volunteers from the First United Methodist Church will use those cards to make sure the gifts end up with the right children.

Donations of toys, books, clothing and other items without picking a card from a Goodfellows tree are also accepted.

Cash donations are also accepted.

Donations are tax deductible.

Names of the donors are published in the Denison Bulletin and Review. Donors can also remain anonymous.

Following is a list of the donations that have been received already.

West Central Collectors Club, $30; Candy Butler, toys and miscellaneous; Schneider Electric, $100; United Methodist Women, $100; Rick and Marla Franck, $100; Addison and Ariela Hansen, toys and clothes for two girls; Thrifty White Staff, toys and clothes for three children; Teri Kuhlmann, toys and clothes for two children; Shelby Davis, toys and clothing; Tom Wishon, clothes and toys for a child; Krystal Wiebelhaus, toys and clothes; anonymous, toys;