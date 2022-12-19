 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Goodfellows gifts under the tree

Broadway students donate $600 to Goodfellows

The Denison Broadway Elementary fourth and fifth graders participated in their annual "Candy Cane Caring Crusade" the week of December 5-9. Students and staff were able to demonstrate the trait of caring by purchasing candy canes and sending personal notes to one another. Of the proceeds, $600 was donated to the Goodfellows program to help those in need during this holiday season. Pictured are students to represent all students and staff that participated in and contributed to the fundraiser: Front, from left, Ayvah Nemitz, Jocelin Garcia, Faith Neumann and Genesis Vivas. Back: Mokchar Koang, Laiza Flores, Scarlett Diaz, Emanuel Marquez, Luke Ratliff, Air Say and Daniel Ramos.

 Submitted photo

The 2022 Goodfellows drive came to a close on Monday when members of the First United Methodist Church in Denison and the Denison Kiwanis Club distributed boxes of gifts to 175 children from 75 Crawford County families that needed a little help at Christmas.

Each family also received a box of food.

Goodfellows is a collaborative program of the Denison Bulletin and Review and West Central Community Action but would not be possible without the generosity of all who donated to the drive and the volunteerism of the Kiwanis and First United Methodist Church members.

Following is a list of the donations that were received through the end of the drive.

Terry and Judy Evers, $75; anonymous, $1,000; Greg and Lori Wehle, $50; James and Susan Stephens, $100; anonymous, toys and clothes; New Fit, toys and clothes; anonymous, toys for a boy age 9; Paul and Lois Shook, toy horses; Randy and Amy Healy, clothes, coats, toys and books; anonymous, clothes, Colin Johnson and family, toys; James and Kimberly Seaton, $100;

Anonymous, clothes, toys and books for two children; Coletta Weeda, clothes, toys and art supplies for three children; Dorene Briggle, books; Professional Computer Solutions, toys, clothes, games and a bike; Marc Meyer, $100; Smithfield Foods, hams; Hy-Vee toys and $500; Monogram Foods, bacon; L&R Repair, clothes and toys for three children;

Denison Community of Christ Church, mittens, hats and scarves; Chad and Dana Stephens, toys, shoes and clothes; Neil and Juli Boettger, toys and clothes; anonymous, football and basketball; anonymous, clothes and toys; Teresa Wishman, clothes and toys; Paul and Lois Shook, gingerbread houses; anonymous, $100

Clayton Martens, clothes and toys; Ike Auen Distributing, $50; Vincent and Glenda Mahaney, $50; anonymous, $50; Bonnie and Blaine Bohlmann, clothes and doll; Jerry and Barbara Rasmussen, $100; McCord Insurance, $250; Delia and Diana Moran, clothes and toys; Liz Garcia, toys and clothes; anonymous, $30; Western Iowa Power Cooperative, lots of toys; anonymous, toys; Sharon Gosch, toys and clothes and two gifts; Greg and Brenda Hansman and kids, toys, clothes, books, make-up and hair accessories for four children;

Anonymous, toys; Matt and Trisha Fink, toys and clothes; Ted Wright, clothes and toys; in Memory of Alesha McHaney, $50; anonymous, toys; Jody Assman, clothes and toys; Westside 4-H, toys; Paul and Lois Shook, toys and clothes; anonymous, toys, clothes and candy; Immanuel Lutheran Church, Schleswig, toys; anonymous, $50; Broadway Elementary 4th and 5th graders, $600; Julie Schumacher, toys and card; Girl Scouts #274, $100; anonymous, clothes and toys; Carrie and Gene Ellis, clothes and toys; Colby and Jolene Ellis, toys and clothes; Meents Construction, $100; Laura Seaton, $50

H. Dale Wight, $70; anonymous, clothes and Barbie doll; Iowa Beef Industry, three $25 beef gift certificates; JoAnne Sachau, $100; Richard and Cheryl Bockelmann, $70; Cathy and Gene Garrett, clothes and toys; Norma Nicholas, clothes, toys and hair supplies; anonymous, clothes and toys; Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County, $1,075; Cobalt Credit Union, $250; Kari Segebart, toys and clothes; anonymous, doll and purse; Caleb and Naomi Lauderbaugh, toys and clothes; anonymous, toys;

West Central Collectors Club, $30; Candy Butler, toys and miscellaneous; Schneider Electric, $100; United Methodist Women, $100; Rick and Marla Franck, $100; Addyson and Ariela Hansen, toys and clothes for two girls; Thrifty White Staff, toys and clothes for three children; Teri Kuhlmann, toys and clothes for two children; Shelby Davis, toys and clothing; Tom Wishon, clothes and toys for a child; Krystal Wiebelhaus, toys and clothes; anonymous, toys; in memory of Lois Anne Houston, $500; The Jolly Elves from Crawford County Bank, $520;

Carol Skarin, $100; anonymous, toys, roller skates and balls; Our Savior Quilters, $200; Sharon Gaughan, toys and clothes; Donna Stephens, toys and clothes; Sundquist Engineering, $100; Ty and Ava Jacobsen, clothes and toys; Wayne Igou, $100; anonymous, clothes and toys; James and Sherri Freml, $50

Police Beat

Police Beat

Arrests and charges

December 8, 7:13 p.m.: Nyatew John Mamed, 30, of Denison, was arrested for possessing contraband in the Crawford County Jail and was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

December 9, 1:01 p.m.: Kevin Aaron Fernando Baqueiro Moo, 23, of Schleswig, was charged with unlawful passing of a school bus – 1st offense. The bus was picking up students on South 16th Street in Denison.

Accidents

December 8, 4:39 p.m.: Officers Ten Eyck and Winey with the Denison Police Department were advised of a vehicle vs. deer accident on Highway 30. Billy Humberto Garcia-Aguilar, 22, of Denison, was driving a red 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup east on the highway when the deer crossed the road and was struck. The pickup received $5,000 damage to the front end. The pickup could be driven away from the scene.

December 8, 9:10 p.m.: A single-vehicle accident was reported by the Iowa State Patrol. The accident occurred on South Vail Road one-half mile south of Highway 30.

December 9, 2:21 a.m.: Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a call about a vehicle in the ditch at Highway 59 and G Avenue, Schleswig. No damage could be observed on the vehicle. The driver was transported to his home in Schleswig.

December 9, 9:30 a.m.: Assistant Chief Peters with the Denison Police Department investigated a hit-and-run accident that took place in the parking lot of the Family Table restaurant. A black 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix GT was legally parked in the lot. An unknown vehicle struck the left rear door and left the scene. No transfer paint was observed on the Grand Prix and there were no surveillance cameras to record the incident.

December 9, 6:52 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a two-vehicle accident with unknown injuries at Highway 30 and M Avenue, Vail. The Crawford County Ambulance and Vail Fire Department were paged.

Fires

December 11, 11:13 a.m.: The Denison Fire Department and Crawford County Ambulance were paged to a structure fire on M Avenue, Denison.

December 9: Deputy Christensen with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from the Ar-We-Va Community School about a handgun that was brought to school.

Other calls

December 8, 6 p.m.: Deputy Specketer with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office handled a civil issue. He told the reporting party that the parties would need to come to an agreement or could each seek out the advice of an attorney.

December 10, 9:37 p.m.: Lt. Kluender with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated an abandoned vehicle incident. An unplated white Ford Taurus had been in a field driveway (right of way of the road) at L Avenue and 210th Street for two days. A check on the vehicle identification number revealed an expired registration from Nebraska. Waderich Towing towed the abandoned vehicle on Sunday.

December 9, 10:23 p.m.: Lt. Kluender with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported on an incident in which a jail inmate fell. He requested assistance from the Denison Police Department as all deputies and the sheriff were busy with other calls. After he returned from a prisoner transfer to Ida County, Lt. Kluender went to Crawford County Memorial Hospital to relieve the police officer from guarding the inmate and returned the inmate to the jail after the inmate was released from the hospital emergency room.

December 10, 10:49 a.m.: A jailer at the Crawford County Jail reported that a male had collapsed.

December 10, 11:11 a.m.: Lt. Kluender with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a call about hunters shooting from a vehicle at the railroad bridge near Highway 30, Vail. He checked the area; no one was around.

December 10, 6:29 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a semi on the side of the road, possibly high centered, at Highway 59 and Q Avenue, Denison.

December 10, 6:30 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a box on a pallet in the middle of Highway 30 at Arion.

December 10, 9:55 p.m. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a fight at the Boyer Valley School gym in Dow City. Subjects were gone upon the arrival of the deputy.

December 10, 11:01 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a horse on the road at K Avenue and Highway 39, Denison. The investigating deputy was unable to locate the horse.

December 11, 6:16 p.m.: The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a broken pallet box on Highway 30 by the former county home east of Arion.

Ambulance calls

December 8, 11:44 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and Manilla Fire and Rescue responded to a medical call to an address on 3rd Avenue in Manilla.

December 10, 5:29 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and Manilla Fire and Rescue responded to a medical call to an address on 5th Avenue in Manilla.

December 11, 6:38 p.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and Schleswig Fire Department responded to a medical call at an address on Elm Street in Schleswig.

December 11, 8:08 a.m.: The Crawford County Ambulance and Manilla Fire and Rescue responded to a medical call at an address on M47, Manilla.

