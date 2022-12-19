Goodfellows gifts under the tree

The 2022 Goodfellows drive came to a close on Monday when members of the First United Methodist Church in Denison and the Denison Kiwanis Club distributed boxes of gifts to 175 children from 75 Crawford County families that needed a little help at Christmas.
Each family also received a box of food.
Goodfellows is a collaborative program of the Denison Bulletin and Review and West Central Community Action but would not be possible without the generosity of all who donated to the drive and the volunteerism of the Kiwanis and First United Methodist Church members.
Following is a list of the donations that were received through the end of the drive.
Terry and Judy Evers, $75; anonymous, $1,000; Greg and Lori Wehle, $50; James and Susan Stephens, $100; anonymous, toys and clothes; New Fit, toys and clothes; anonymous, toys for a boy age 9; Paul and Lois Shook, toy horses; Randy and Amy Healy, clothes, coats, toys and books; anonymous, clothes, Colin Johnson and family, toys; James and Kimberly Seaton, $100;
Anonymous, clothes, toys and books for two children; Coletta Weeda, clothes, toys and art supplies for three children; Dorene Briggle, books; Professional Computer Solutions, toys, clothes, games and a bike; Marc Meyer, $100; Smithfield Foods, hams; Hy-Vee toys and $500; Monogram Foods, bacon; L&R Repair, clothes and toys for three children;
Denison Community of Christ Church, mittens, hats and scarves; Chad and Dana Stephens, toys, shoes and clothes; Neil and Juli Boettger, toys and clothes; anonymous, football and basketball; anonymous, clothes and toys; Teresa Wishman, clothes and toys; Paul and Lois Shook, gingerbread houses; anonymous, $100
Clayton Martens, clothes and toys; Ike Auen Distributing, $50; Vincent and Glenda Mahaney, $50; anonymous, $50; Bonnie and Blaine Bohlmann, clothes and doll; Jerry and Barbara Rasmussen, $100; McCord Insurance, $250; Delia and Diana Moran, clothes and toys; Liz Garcia, toys and clothes; anonymous, $30; Western Iowa Power Cooperative, lots of toys; anonymous, toys; Sharon Gosch, toys and clothes and two gifts; Greg and Brenda Hansman and kids, toys, clothes, books, make-up and hair accessories for four children;
Anonymous, toys; Matt and Trisha Fink, toys and clothes; Ted Wright, clothes and toys; in Memory of Alesha McHaney, $50; anonymous, toys; Jody Assman, clothes and toys; Westside 4-H, toys; Paul and Lois Shook, toys and clothes; anonymous, toys, clothes and candy; Immanuel Lutheran Church, Schleswig, toys; anonymous, $50; Broadway Elementary 4th and 5th graders, $600; Julie Schumacher, toys and card; Girl Scouts #274, $100; anonymous, clothes and toys; Carrie and Gene Ellis, clothes and toys; Colby and Jolene Ellis, toys and clothes; Meents Construction, $100; Laura Seaton, $50
H. Dale Wight, $70; anonymous, clothes and Barbie doll; Iowa Beef Industry, three $25 beef gift certificates; JoAnne Sachau, $100; Richard and Cheryl Bockelmann, $70; Cathy and Gene Garrett, clothes and toys; Norma Nicholas, clothes, toys and hair supplies; anonymous, clothes and toys; Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County, $1,075; Cobalt Credit Union, $250; Kari Segebart, toys and clothes; anonymous, doll and purse; Caleb and Naomi Lauderbaugh, toys and clothes; anonymous, toys;
West Central Collectors Club, $30; Candy Butler, toys and miscellaneous; Schneider Electric, $100; United Methodist Women, $100; Rick and Marla Franck, $100; Addyson and Ariela Hansen, toys and clothes for two girls; Thrifty White Staff, toys and clothes for three children; Teri Kuhlmann, toys and clothes for two children; Shelby Davis, toys and clothing; Tom Wishon, clothes and toys for a child; Krystal Wiebelhaus, toys and clothes; anonymous, toys; in memory of Lois Anne Houston, $500; The Jolly Elves from Crawford County Bank, $520;
Carol Skarin, $100; anonymous, toys, roller skates and balls; Our Savior Quilters, $200; Sharon Gaughan, toys and clothes; Donna Stephens, toys and clothes; Sundquist Engineering, $100; Ty and Ava Jacobsen, clothes and toys; Wayne Igou, $100; anonymous, clothes and toys; James and Sherri Freml, $50